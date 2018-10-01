Teenage shooter Manu Bhaker was on Monday named the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent for the third Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires during October 6-18.

“It is a great honour for me. I never expected to be the flag-bearer for the Indian contingent,” said Manu.

A contingent of 68 members, including 46 athletes, will depart for Argentina on Tuesday to compete in 13 sporting events.

Goa Olympic Association Secretary Gurudutta D Bhakta will be the chef-de-mission of the Indian contingent.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce the young athletes’ participation in the Youth Olympic Games. May the Indian flag fly high and our athletes bring laurels for the country,” IOA President Narinder Batra said.

The send-off ceremony was attended by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, among others.

“Gone are the days when Indians participated in big multi-sport events just for the sake of participation. I know you all will give your best and bring medals for the country,” Rathore said.

“Stay focused, be disciplined as you are ambassadors of the country. No one should do anything which can tarnish the image of the country. I wish you all all the best.”

This is India’s largest ever contingent at the Youth Olympics. Hockey 5s has most number of Indian participants with 18 (nine each in men’s and women’s team) while track and field has seven athletes. Other Indian participants are: shooting (4), recurve archery (2), badminton (2), swimming (2), table tennis (2), weightlifting (2), wrestling (2), rowing (2), boxing (1), judo (1), sport climbing (1).

Manu, who had won gold in 10m air pistol at Guadalajara World Cup as well as Commonwealth Games, will be among top medal contenders for India at the Youth Olympics.

Other medal contenders include CWG and World Championship silver medallist shooter Mehuli Ghosh, Asian Games champion marksman Saurabh Chaudhary and Asian junior badminton champion Lakshya Sen.