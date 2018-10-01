Top seed Arjun Kadhe made a confident start in his quest for National Championship, beating Kunal Anand in straight sets in the men’s singles even as seventh seed Faisal Qamar was knocked out on Monday.

Kadhe initially faced stiff competition from Delhi boy Anand but dominated as the match progressed, winning it 6-3, 6-1 in 65 minutes. The Delhi lad’s unforced errors on backhand let him down.

Kadhe led 4-1 in the opening set but Anand broke back in the seventh game. He, however, lost his serve in the next game and conceded the set.

In the second set, Kadhe broke Anand in the third game. His service and ground strokes were better than they were in the first set. There was no comeback for Anand.

“He is experienced but I did not have to worry about my strategy for him. I knew how to play against him. I started feeling much better after the second set. His strength is his returns. I played more on his backhand, though, it is his better stroke. I was mixing it up, not giving him enough to play it effectively,” Kadhe said after the match.

The 24-year-old, who was part of the Indian Davis Cup team, said he has warmed up for the tournament, getting hang of the conditions.

“The courts are slower here and the balls just fly. It was a good start.”

Faisal, playing with a wrist injury, became the first seeded player to be knocked out, losing 2-6, 6-4, 1-6 to the unseeded Ishaque Eqbal.

Sixth seed Siddharth Vishwakarma got past PC Vignesh 6-1, 7-6(3) while Jayesh Pungliya fought off Paramveer Singh Bajwa 6-4, 6-4.

In the women’s singles, top seed Zeel Desai beat Vanshika Chaudhary 6-2, 6-1 while third seed C Sai Samhitha made short work of Nidhi Chilumula, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Fourth seed Prerna Bhambri moved to second round without losing a single game against Neeru Rapria.