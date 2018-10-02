After a 1-4 loss to England in Tests, India will look to hold on to their top spot in the ICC rankings when they take on West Indies in a two-match series, starting on Thursday.

India lead the table with 115 points. They’d gain a point with a 2-0 series win but can slip to 108 points with an unlikely 2-0 loss and Australia could overtake them if they defeat Pakistan 2-0.

For the West Indies, even a 2-0 series win won’t help them improve their place (eighth) in the rankings.

Pakistan host Australia for a two-match series in the United Arab Emirates starting on Sunday, with both sides having the chance to improve their positions in the Test team rankings.

The series gives Pakistan the opportunity to push Sri Lanka to sixth position if they are able to complete a 2-0 series win over the opposition, while a 1-0 series win will be enough for Australia to overtake South Africa and claim second position behind India.

Opportunity for Kohli to pull away from Smith

India captain Virat Kohli would be aiming to consolidate his position at the top of the batting ranking since he is ahead of banned Australian run-machine Steve Smith by only one point.

Cheteshwar Pujara (sixth) and Lokesh Rahul (19th) will be other leading India batsmen in the series while the spin pair of Ravindra Jadeja (fourth) and Ravichandran Ashwin (eighth) would be looking to capitalize on home conditions.

The West Indies has Kraigg Brathwaite in 13th position among the batsmen while three of their fast bowlers are in the top 20 Shannon Gabriel (11th), Jason Holder (13th) and Kemar Roach (19th).

For Australia, Usman Khawaja is the leading batsman in 20th position in the absence of Smith and David Warner, while Mitchell Starc (14th) and Nathan Lyon (16th) are the leading bowlers.