All eyes are on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the hosting of the second ODI between India and West Indies in Indore on October 24. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) seems to be backing out due to a tussle with BCCI over complimentary tickets.

MPCA secretary Milind Kanmadikar said that it was not possible for the association to host the cricket match in such a limited time.

“We have not received any formal information from the BCCI about the change in the match venue. We have also not got any clear answer from them on the issue of complimentary tickets,” said Kanmadikar.

The MPCA secretary sought clarification from the BCCI regarding the provision of its new constitution which states that 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on public sale.

“On the basis of its new constitution, the BCCI must clarify that 10 per cent complimentary seats are kept only for BCCI or there is provision of 10-10 per cent each for BCCI and state associations,” Kanmadikar said.

He said the formal agreement between the two organisations regarding the proposed match between India and the West Indies here was handed out to the MPCA on September 17, in which about 1,300 free tickets of the pavilion block were demanded for sponsors and other related parties.

The MPCA, however, cannot offer so many pavilion tickets to the BCCI in view of the limited capacity of the Holkar stadium.

The capacity of Holkar Stadium in Indore is around 27,000, including 7,200 seats of South Pavilion Block.

West Indies had played their only one-day match at the stadium on December 8, 2011. In that tie, the then Indian captain and opener Virender Sehwag had set a record by scoring 219 runs. West Indies had lost the game by 153 runs.