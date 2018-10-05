India had a disappointing outing at the 43rd Chess Olympiad with the men’s team finishing sixth and the women, eighth, on Friday.

Seeded fifth at the start of the event, the Indian men played out a 2-2 draw against Poland in the 11th round, while the women recovered some lost ground to beat Mongolia 3-1.

Both teams finished their campaigns, garnering 16 match points each.

India’s medal hopes had waned once China and United States settled for a 2-2 draw on the top board and Russian men beat France 2.5-1.5 to reach an identical 18 points.

The tie-break was based on each tied team’s performance against their respective 11 opponents and, in the end, China pipped United States to take the gold in the men’s section while the Russians ended with bronze medal.

It was a double treat for China as they came back from jaws of defeat in the women’s section against Russia and the 2-2 draw was enough to win the gold.

Tying with Chinese women on 18 points, Ukrainian ladies won the silver here while the bronze went to Georgia 1.

Having put together the best-ever teams in the men’s and women’s section, this was a missed opportunity for both the Indian teams.

Except Gujrathi, all the Indian men performed above their ratings, which means a marginal gain for everyone in world rankings.

Anand scored 5.5 from nine games, Harikrishna scored 7/10, Adhiban 5.5/8 and Sasikiran ended with 6/8. Gujrathi had five points from his eight outings.

Tania Sachdev emerged as the best Indian performer among the women, scoring 7.5/10.

Apart from Tania, Padmini was the only Indian who ended gaining some rating points scoring 5/7. Humpy scored 5.5/9, Harika did well to reach 7/10 while Eesha ended with 4.5 from her eight games.

Final standings

Open: 1-3: China, USA, Russia (18 points each); 4-5: Poland, England (17 points each); 6-14: India, Vietnam, Armenia, France, Ukraine, Sweden, Czech Republic, Germany, Austria (16 points each).



Women: 1-2: China, Ukraine (18 points each); 3: Georgia-1 (17 points); 4-12: Russia, Hungary, Armenia, USA, India, Georgia-2, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, France (16 points each).