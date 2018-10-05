Siddharth Vishwakarma trounced Nitin Sinha while Natasha Palha staged a superb comeback to knock out top seed Zeel Desai to enter the finals of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championships on Friday.

Vishwakarma, with his feisty ground-strokes, beat Sinha 6-3 6-2 in the men’s singles semi-finals.

Sinha tried to slow down the game but there was no stopping Vishwakarma, who overpowered his rival.

Vishwakarma, who trains under Kamlesh Shukla in Lucknow, has only recently recovered from a throat infection that made him bed-ridden for six months.

Remarkable turn around by Natasha Palha. She was down 0-5 at one stage but won 4-6 6-4 6-0 to knock out top seed Zeel Desai.

First ever final for Natasha at @FenestaOpen .

She will take on Mahak Jain who fought past Prerna Bhambri 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3

“I could not play for eight months after getting my tooth removed. The infection spread, not allowing me to play. I was confident at least to make the finals here, if not win it. I am pleased with the consistency with which I played in this tournament,” Vishwakarma said.

Vishwakarma will now take on top seed Arjun Kadhe, who quelled a spirited fight from Siddarth Rawat.

The Pune player came from behind to prevail 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 after battling hard against his rival from Uttar Pradesh, for two hours. Kadhe has lost two finals in the past (2012, 2013).

In the women’s singles semi-finals, Natasha Palha overcame a horrendous start – losing the first five games of the opening set – to beat Zeel 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 winner against Zeel.

Natasha’s exceptional court coverage and swift movement allowed her to retrieve everything thrown at her.

“In Goa, there were not many facilities. Then I moved to Pune in 2012 to train. Recently Hemant Bendre and Kedar Shah have joined hands and that allows us to practice with good players such as Arjun Kadhe. It has helped in getting the game up,” said Palha, who is playing at the Nationals only for the second time.

She had lost to Rishika Sunkara in 2013 in the semi-finals.