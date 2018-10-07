Indian teenager Rayhan Thomas came within a striking distance of creating history before finishing tied second at the elite Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships.

Thomas’ tied-second is the best finish ever by an Indian in the 10-year history of the Championships.

The Dubai-based golfer (4-under 66) ended two shots behind the winner, Takumi Kanaya (65), who made a great charge between the 14th and 16th with three successive birdies to surge ahead to victory over Thomas and the Asian Games individual gold medallist fellow Japanese Keita Nakajima (67).

The 20-year-old Kanaya, who was second individually at the World Amateur Championships last month days after being part of Japan’s Asian Games gold medal winning team, totalled 13-under 267.

Thomas and Nakajima were 11-under 269 as the threat of lightning stopped play for an hour and 11 minutes at the new Tanjong Golf Course.

While Kanaya earned the coveted spots into the 2019 Masters and the 2019 Open Championships, both Thomas and Nakajima saved a place at the final stage of the Open Qualifying Series.

Overall, it was India’s best-ever Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships with five of the six Indian players making the cut this week.

Thomas was followed by debutant Kartik Sharma (70) Tied-13, despite a bogey-bogey finish.

Yuvraj Sandhu (71) also dropped two shots in last four holes and ended Tied-25, while Kshitij Naveed Kaul (67) was Tied-38th and Varun Parikh (74) was tied 57th.

Viraj Madappa finishes fourth in Taiwan

Young Viraj Madappa made a strong return to form after three missed cuts as he finished fourth in the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship.

Yet the 20-year-old was disappointed at not being able to get off to a good start to challenge American John Catlin, who carded a flawless seven-under-par 65 to win the title.

Catlin became only the fifth person to win three titles in a single season on the Asian Tour.

Among other Indians, young Karandeep Kochhar (68) finished tied 14th alongside Rashid Khan (68). Shiv Kapur (72) was tied 30th, Khalin Joshi was tied 41st, while Himmat Rai (69) and S Chikkarangappa (72) were tied 52nd and SSP Chawrasia (72) was tied 57th.