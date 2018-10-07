Defending champions Patna Pirates began their title defence on a disappointing note as they crashed to 42-26 defeat against Tamil Thalaivas in the opening match of Pro Kabaddi League in Chennai on Sunday.

Skipper Ajay Thakur led from the front for Tamil Thalaivas and scored 14 points to lead his team to victory.

Patna’s defence was the biggest reason for their downfall as they scored just two tackle points. Pardeep Narwal scored 11 raid points but it wasn’t enough to save his team from a crushing defeat.

Ajay Thakur got the Thalaivas going with a raid point in the third minute and the defence sent Pardeep Narwal to the bench as they led 2-0. Patna Pirates opened their account with Manjeet getting a raid point. Tamil Thalaivas continued to dominate the proceedings as they reduced Patna to two men and led 6-1 after seven minutes.

Tamil Thalaivas inflicted the second all out in the 18th minute to lead 23-8. Patna Pirates defence just didn’t turn up in the first half as they failed to score a single tackle point. Tamil Thalaivas ended the first half with a 18-point gap to lead 26-8.

With just 10 minutes to go, Patna Pirates were all but defeated as they trailed 14-37.

Tamil Thalaivas will take on UP Yoddhas in their next match on Monday and would look to continue their impressive start to the season.