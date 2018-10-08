Jharkhand continued its winning run, defeating Gujarat while host Tamil Nadu’s made its exit following its loss to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C League on Sunday.

In another match, Bengal trounced Team Rajasthan by six wickets.

Gujarat was bundled out for 107 in 25 overs in a reduced game by Jharkhand, who overhauled the target in 21.4 overs.

Tamil Nadu looked in a strong position before a collapse saw it being dismissed for 168 in 39.4 overs.

J&K secured a win after early hiccups, thanks to captain Parvez Rasool’s unbeaten 71.

Brief scores: Team Rajasthan 177 for nine in 43 overs (Manendra Singh 31, Mahipal Lomror 79* (86b, 2x4, 6x6), Ishan Porel 4/30) lost to Bengal 181 for four in 37.4 overs (Vivek Singh 65 (50b, 10x4, 2x6), Manoj Tiwary 56* (116b, 3x4), Anustup Majumdar 36*).

Gujarat 107 in 25 overs (Piyush Chawla 41*, Varun Aaron 3/21) lost to Jharkhand 108 for five in 21.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 64 (52b, 3x4, 4x6s), Piyush Chawla 3/21).

Tamil Nadu 168 in 39.4 overs (Abhinav Mukund 49, M Vijay 44, Umar Nazir 4/26) lost to J&K 169 fo six in 40.3 overs (Shubham Singh Pundir 30, Parvez Rasool 71* (70b, 3x4, 2x6), CV Varun 3/34).