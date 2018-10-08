Defending champions India will take on the top nations of the continent, including Asian Games gold medallists Japan, Pakistan, Malaysia and Korea in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy, starting from October 18.

World No 5 India will be the top-ranked team among the competing nations.

The fifth edition of the 10-day biennial event will be one of the first big-ticket hockey event to be played in the vibrant capital city of Muscat.

Introduced in 2011, with the first edition played in Ordos, China, the Asian Champions Trophy is a marquee event in the Asian Hockey Federation’s calendar.

The inaugural edition was clinched by India while Pakistan won the title twice in 2012 and 2013. India lifted the title again in 2016 held in Kuantan, Malaysia.

“The AHF is pleased to announce that the Trophy unveiling for the prestigious event will be held on October 16 in Muscat. I expect the competition to be fierce and engaging for the global audience,” AHF President Prince Abdullah Ahmad Shah said.