India’s ace striker Jeje Lalpekhlua is looking forward to the friendly fixture against China and feels it is the perfect platform to bolster the team’s preparation for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup.

“I think this game is going to be very tricky. In order to accelerate our preparation for the Asian Cup, we need to play such game. However, we’re going to learn quite a few things from this game and we’re looking forward to it,” Lalpekhlua said on the sidelines of the two-day preparatory camp in New Delhi before the team leaves on October 10 to play their first-ever international friendly fixture on Chinese soil.

China are currently ranked 76th in the Fifa rankings.

“China are playing smart football now. The Chinese Super League has gone from strength to strength. They are more developed now and we have to play as a team to garner some positive result,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned that the game is more important for the team at this moment than the result.

“The result is obviously important but the most important aspect is how we play the game”, he added.

“The team-work is important. We have to work together. If we are able to do this according to our plan, we can get a positive result.”

He heaped praise for the AIFF Young Player of the Year Anirudh Thapa too.

“He (Anirudh) is a good player with a good football brain. He’s high on confidence and played really well of late. I hope he’s one to watch in future,” said Jeje.

He added: “Playing away from your home is always difficult. But we will play the Asian Cup in the UAE and it’s going to be a big test for us. So, we need to play more away games now and the match against China is the right test to face.”