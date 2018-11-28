The marquee clash between reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin and PV Sindhu will mark the beginning of the Premier Badminton League on December 22. The fourth season of PBL will begin its journey from Mumbai.

Left-hander Marin, who will turn out for new team Pune 7 Aces, will open the campaign against her old team Hyderabad Hunters, which boasts of Sindhu now. Marin had helped Hyderabad hunt down the title last year.

The badminton extravaganza would witness 30 ties being played, including seven double headers this season. Each city will be hosting at least one double header, while Pune and Ahmedabad will see two.

Syed Modi International champion Sameer Verma-led Mumbai Rockets will open their campaign at home on December 23. The Pune leg will witness yet another marque clash between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal when Hyderabad Hunters meet North Eastern Warriors on the New Year’s Day.

This contest would be as keen for both the top-ranked Indians as well as their followers.

Former world champion Viktor Axelsen-led Ahmedabad Smash Masters will start their home campaign against Awadh Warriors and later play against the defending champions Hyderabad Hunters.

The 23-day event will witness nine teams with Delhi Dashers, Ahmedabad Smash Masters, Awadhe Warriors, Bengaluru Raptors, Mumbai Rockets, Hyderabad Hunters, Chennai Smashes, North Eastern Warriors and Pune 7 Aces slugging it out for a prize purse of Rs 6 crore.