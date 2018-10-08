Puneri Paltan produced a solid all-round performance to beat Haryana Steelers 34-22 to register their first win of Pro Kabaddi’s sixth season in Chennai on Monday.

Nitin Tomar led from the front as he scored seven points. GB More and Deepak Kumar Dahiya scored six and five points, respectively.

Haryana Steelers were quick off the blocks with their defenders and raiders scoring two points each as they led 4-2 after seven minutes. Puneri Paltan defenders scored their first point of the match in the seventh minute as they trailed 3-4. Both teams traded raid and tackle points in the next few minutes as Haryana Steelers held a slender 7-6 lead after 13 minutes.

More did the bulk of scoring for Pune as he had four points in the first 15 minutes. Surender Nada earned two tackle points for Haryana’s defence.

Nitin Tomar scored with a two-point raid as Puneri Paltan inflicted the first all-out of the match in the 19th minute to take a 14-8 lead. In the last five minutes of the first half, Puneri Paltan turned the match on its head as they scored eight straight points. At the end of the first half, Puneri Paltan led 15-9.

Haryana Steelers started the second half better as they scored five points to trail 14-18. Nitin Tomar, however, made a two-point raid in the 27th minute to lead 20-14.

Puneri Paltan managed the game quite well as they contained the Steelers’ raiders very well. With just five minutes to go, Puneri Paltan had opened a nine-point gap. In the 36th minute, another all out was inflicted by Pune as they led 30-17.

The ‘brave moments’ of the match belonged to Nitin Tomar who suffered an injury but continued to battle on for his team. In the 19th minute, Tomar helped Pune inflict a crucial all out from which Haryana never recovered.

Puneri Paltan made little work of Haryana Steelers in the second half as they ran out comfortable winners.