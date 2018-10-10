Known to be one of Sachin Tendulkar’s good friends in cricket, Australian legend Shane Warne said that he’d pick the batting maestro ahead of Brian Lara to “bat for his life”.

“Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, easily, were the best batsmen of our generation, my time. If I want someone to score a hundred on the final day of the Test series, I would send Lara. But if I want someone to bat for my life day in, day out, I would send Tendulkar, he was a class act,” Warne told NDTV while speaking about his newly released autography, No Spin.

Tendulkar had dominated the Australian legend and had won a tri-nation tournament in Sharjah almost single-handedly in 1998. Warne, then, had joked that Tendulkar gave him “nightmares”.

In his book, he has spoken about the well-documented allegations of bookies approaching him, and the leg-spinner has also spoken about his children and relationships.

Warne also said how his poor record in Tests in India as compared to other countries does not affect him.

“It’s not a regret. I had a shoulder and a finger operation in two of the tours in India which was really disappointing. The Indian side back then with Sachin, [Rahul] Dravid, [Sourav] Ganguly, [VVS] Laxman and [Virender] Sehwag. It was very hard over there in India. I gave my best but they were too good,” he said.

About the book, Warne said, “The book is an intense, personal account of my life. I’ve been brutally honest in the book. About my personal life, my relationship with my children, cricket family.”