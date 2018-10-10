The Indian junior men’s hockey team recorded its fourth successive victory at the Sultan of Johor Cup beating defending champions Australia 5-4, thereby assuring a semi-final spot. The win has also helped India top the pool.

Gursahibjit Singh scored a fine field goal to give India a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute.

The team built on the good start to score three more goals in the 11th, 14th and 15th minute through Haspreet Singh, Mandeep Mor and Vishnukant Singh. The 4-0 lead at the end of the first quarter was a major setback for the defending champions.

India faltered in their defence in the second quarter to give away an easy goal through a penalty stroke, converted by Damon Steffens, in the 18th minute. Steffens scored his second goal when an Indian infringement inside the circle saw them concede a PC in the 35th minute.

Though Shilanand Lakra scored in the 43rd minute to stretch India’s lead to 5-3, Australia put India through some tense moments.

In the 59th minute, India conceded another penalty stroke, which was easily converted by Steffans, taking the goal difference to just one. But India held their nerves to finish the match in their favour.

India will next take on Britain in their fifth match on October 12.