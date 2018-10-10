Bengaluru FC’s next home game against ATK in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) has now been swapped as the home game for the two-time champions.

The change was necessitated due to Karnataka state government’s requirement of Sree Kanteerava Stadium ground in preparation for Kannada Day.

BFC were to host ATK at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on October 31 and travel to Kolkata on December 13 to play their away game.

However, with the change in schedule, BFC will now first face ATK at Kolkata on October, 31 and play host on December 13, the ISL said in a release.