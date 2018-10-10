U Mumba made a strong comeback to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32 in a Pro Kabaddi game in Chennai on Wednesday.

Siddharth Desai scored 13 raid points for U Mumba. Rohit Baliyan chipped in with seven raid points.

It was a disappointing first game for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they squandered a healthy first half advantage. Anup Kumar had a quiet match as he scored just four points and Deepak Hooda, too, disappointed with just two points.

The first half was a story of U Mumba’s attack versus Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence.

While U Mumba scored eight raid points, they could muster just three tackle points. Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, had just two raid points but seven tackle points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers led 7-2 after six minutes. Rohit Baliyan made a two-point raid in the next minute as U Mumba trailed 4-7.

Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted the first all out of the match in 9th minute to lead 11-5.