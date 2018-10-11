Indian javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar won a silver medal in the men’s F46 category of the Asian Para Games where two-time Paralympic gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia finished fourth in Jakarta on Thursday.

In the same event, Rinku picked up a bronze medal to make it an India-dominated podium. The F46 category of disability covers upper limb deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement.

India also logged a bronze in the men’s 400 metres T13 category with Avnil Kumar claiming the third position. The T13 classification deals with visual impairment.

In javelin throw, Gurjar notched up his silver with an effort of 61.33 metres in his fifth attempt. Gurjar trained for 22 days in Finland before the Games, an exercise that was backed by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Rinku recorded a personal best of 60.92 metres for the bronze, while the gold went to Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Herath who smashed the Games as well as the Asian record with a throw of 61.84 metres.

However, it was disappointment for Jhajharia, a silver-winner in the in the last Asian Para Games in Incheon.

The veteran Indian, a Khel Ratna awardee and the greatest Paralympian from India, produced his season’s best throw of 59.17 metres but finished well outside the medal bracket.

In the men’s 400 metres, Avnil Kumar clocked 52 seconds to fetch a bronze. The gold in this event was won by Iran’s Omid Zarifsanayei, who took 51.41 seconds to complete the race, while Thailand’s Songwut Lamsan.

Kumar lost the silver to Lamsan by a fraction of a second.