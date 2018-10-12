India captain Virat Kohli, who scored 139 in India’s massive win in the first Test against the West Indies, consolidated his position at the top of the batting rankings.

Kohli is one point short of his highest rating point of 937. He had achieved his highest rating after the Southampton Test against England earlier this year.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s six wickets in the match, including a haul of five for 57 in the second innings, has lifted him 16 places to 52nd position.

Ravindra Jadeja’s 100 not out has lifted him six places to 51st among batsmen. Jadeja, who also claimed four wickets in the match, is just three points away from the top-ranked Shakib Al Hasan among all-rounders.

Indian top-3 in ICC Test rankings BATTING BOWLING ALL-ROUNDERS Rank: 1, Virat Kohli, 936 points 4, Ravindra Jadeja, 818 points 2, Ravindra Jadeja, 420 points Rank: 6, Cheteshwar Pujara, 782 points 8, Ravichandran Ashwin, 779 points 5, Ravichandran Ashwin, 340 points Rank: 21, Lokesh Rahul, 615 22, Mohammad Shami, 643 points 18, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 166 points

For the West Indies, Roston Chase has moved up four places to 41st position and Kieran Powell has advanced five slots to 54th position.

Young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw, who scored a Test centure on debut in Rajkot, has entered the Test rankings at the 73rd position. Australian debutant Aaron Finch, who slammed 62 and 49 in Dubai, was at number 72.

Meanwhile, Australia opener Usman Khawaja has moved into the top 10 for the first time, after his dogged century helped his side salvage a draw against Pakistan.

The left-handed opener, who struck 85 and 141 to claim the player of the match award on Thursday and advance nine places.

Australian skipper Tim Paine’s unbeaten 61 in the second innings has taken him up two slots to 49.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Hafeez has re-entered the rankings at 45th place after marking his return to Test cricket with a century. Asad Shafiq (up five places to 20th), Harris Sohail (up 17 slots to 57th) and Imam-ul-Haq (up 22 places to 88th) are the others to make headway among batsmen.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has gained eight places to reach a career-best 13th position after finishing with seven wickets in the match.