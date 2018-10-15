India captain Virat Kohli remains the number one Test batsmen while Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have made big gains in the latest ICC rankings following the home series against the West Indies.

Shaw completed a memorable debut series as he finished the Hyderabad Test in 60th place, a gain of 13 slots after knocks of 70 and 33 not out. Shaw had entered the rankings in 73rd place after a century on debut.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, following his knock of 92, was placed 62nd. The Delhi batsman had started the series in 111th position.

Ajinkya Rahane improved four places to be No 18 after his knock of 80.

Umesh Yadav, who became only the third Indian pacer to claim a 10-wicket match haul at home, rose from 29th to 25th.

For the West Indies, captain Jason Holder, following a five-wicket haul, reached a career-best ninth rank among bowlers. His first innings half-century was good enough to help him gain three slots to reach 53rd position among the batters.

Holder has also overtaken South Africa’s Vernon Philander to third position among all-rounders.

The 2-0 series result sees top-ranked India gain one point while the West Indies lost a point, without any change of positions in the team rankings.