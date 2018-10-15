Third seed Ramkumar Ramanathan was knocked out of the ATP Challenger event in Ningbo, China but his compatriot, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, advanced to the second round on Monday.

Ramkumar took the opening set for the loss of just one game but Korea’s Yunseong Chung turned the tables on the Indian, winning the opening round 1-6, 7-6(7), 7-6 (2) in two hours and 16 minutes.

Prajnesh moved to the pre-quarterfinals after taming Egypt’s Mohammad Safwat 7-6(2), 6-2 in an hour and 29 minutes. He will next face China’s Zhe Li in the USD 150,000 tournament.

Meanwhile, Saketh Myneni qualified into the singles main draw with an easy 6-0, 6-2 win over Ryota Tanuma and faces Japan’s Renta Tokuda in his first round.

Arjun Kadhe, the national championship runner-up, stumbled at the final hurdle in the qualifying event, losing 4-6, 1-6 to Japan’s Yusuke Takahashi.

Young Sumit Nagal will begin his campaign against Italy’s third seed Thomas Fabbiano, ranked 131st in the world. Nagal, 21, is 312th in the world.

Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri, after recovering from a knee injury, is making a comeback to competitive tennis at European Open in Antwerp, Belgium. He will open his campaign against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, ranked 18 places above him at number 82.

Leander Paes and Divij Sharan will feature in the doubles main draw with their respective partners.