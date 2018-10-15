Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy picked up four wickets as Jharkhand beat Maharashtra by eight wickets in a rain-hit match to reach the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals on Monday.

The pace duo of Rahul Shukla (3/35) and Varun Aaron (2/47) provided the early breakthroughs before Roy (4/32) ran through the rest of the line-up to dismiss Maharashtra for 181 in 42.2 overs.

Rohit Motwani (52) and captain Rahul Tripathi (47) steadied the ship after Maharashtra lost four wickets for 72 runs.

Jharkhand’s chase was halted in the sixth over due to rain, reducing the target to 174 runs in 47 overs. It was, then, revised to 127 runs in 34 overs.

Jharkhand, who were 89 for two in 27 overs when the target was revised for the second time, won with ease.

Shasheem Rathour (53 not out off 81) and Saurabh Tiwary (29 not out off 33) ensured Jharkhand got home comfortably, with 10 balls to spare and the loss of just two wickets.

Jharkhand will face Delhi in the second semi-final on October 18.

Sandeep’s 96 helps Hyderabad beat Andhra

In the other quarter-final, Hyderabad beat Andhra by 14 runs. Bavanaka Sandeep top-scored for Hyderabad with 96 off 97 balls as his team posted 281 for eight in 50 overs.

Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari, earlier, with a 99-ball 95 helped Andhra reach 267 for nine in 50 overs.

Mohammad Siraj picked up with three wickets.

Hyderabad made a competitive 281 after they were asked to bat. Openers Tanmay Agarwal (31) and Akshath Reddy (18) failed to give their team a good start. But Sandeep rescued the team by smashing 96 off 97 balls after hitting seven boundaries in the company of skipper Ambati Rayudu (28).

Sandeep was dismissed in the last over of the innings after holing out to Srikar Bharat off B Ayyappa.

In reply, Andhra fell 15 runs short of their target, despite Hanuma Vihari’s 95 and the 112-run partnership he put on with skipper Ricky Bhui.

Hyderabad will now face Mumbai in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

Brief scores

Jharkhand 127/2 in 32.2 overs (Shasheem Rathour 53*) beat Maharashtra 181 all out in 42.2 overs (Rohit Motwani 52; Anukul Roy 4/32, Rahul Shukla 3/35) by eight wickets (VJD method)

Hyderabad 281/8 in 50 overs (Bavanaka Sandeep 96) beat Andhra 267/9 in 50 overs (Hanuma Vihari 95, Ricky Bhui 52; Mohammad Siraj 3/50) by 14 runs.