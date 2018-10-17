Prithvi Shaw and skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed half-centuries as Mumbai thumped Hyderabad by 60 runs in a rain-marred contest to reach the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.

Chasing 247, Mumbai were placed comfortably at 155 for two when rain halted play. Iyer (55 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (17) were at the crease.

The game never resumed after that and Mumbai were declared winners via VJD method.

Left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan struck twice, dismissing openers Rohit Sharma (17) and Shaw (61 off 44 balls) to leave Mumbai at 82 for two after their 73-run opening stand.

Shaw’s knock had eight fours and two sixes. He had hit a century on Test debut in Rajkot against the West Indies. He amassed 237 runs in the series with an average of 118.50 and strike rate of 94.04. He was adjudged man of the series.

Earlier, Hyderabad posted 246 for eight after Rohit Rayudu scored a 132-ball 121. The knock was studded with eight boundaries and four sixes.

Hyderabad had a dismal start with openers Tanmay Agarwal (11) and Akshath Reddy (7) returning to the pavilion early.

Rayudu and Bavanaka Sandeep (29) then stitched a vital 50-run stand for the third wicket. Tail-ender Mehdi Hassan made 23 off 17.

For Mumbai, Tushar Deshpande took three wickets for 55 runs and Royston Dias bagged two for 43.

Pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Dubey and Shams Mulani snapped a wicket each.

Brief scores

Mumbai 155/2 (Prithvi Shaw 61, Shreyas Iyer 55 not out; Mehdi Hassan 2/23) beat Hyderabad 246/8 (Rohit Rayudu 121 not out, Bavanaka Sandeep 29; Tushar Deshpande 3/55) by 60 runs (VJD Method).