Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Thursday clarified that he wasn’t substituting for the board’s CEO, Rahul Johri (accused of sexual harassment), at the ICC meeting underway in Singapore.

Johri did not go to Singapore as he has been asked by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to submit his stance on the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him.

“Ever since it was decided that Mr. Rahul Johri would not attend the ICC-CEC meeting, an impression has been created that Mr. Amitabh Choudhary, Acting secretary BCCI, is being sent as a ‘substitute’ for Mr Johri.”

“It must be noted Mr. Choudhary is a Director on the ICC Board of Directors, the highest ICC forum, for nearly two years now and has been representing India/BCCI at the meetings in his capacity as the ICC Board Director,” read the BCCI statement quoting Choudhary.

In Johri’s absence, Choudhary, who anyway was going to attended the ICC Board of Directors meeting, will also be part of the Chief Executives’ meeting.

“Choudhary was scheduled to attend the ICC Board of Directors meeting in the ongoing ICC conference even if Mr. Johri was going to attend the Chief Executives’ meeting.

“Owing to certain circumstances, Mr. Johri is not attending the current meeting, which is attended by the respective Chief Executives of the full member countries. Mr. Choudhary, is, therefore, only, additionally standing in for Mr. Johri,” the statement added.