Haryana Steelers ended their home leg with a hard-fought 34-31 win over Dabang Delhi KC in the Pro Kabaddi League in Sonepat on Thursday.

It was an impressive team performance by Haryana, ending a four-match losing streak. Vikas Kandola came up with crucial raids and got able support from Monu Goyat and Naveen Kumar.

Dabang Delhi didn’t do much wrong but failed to capitalize on opportunities. Their star player Meraj Sheykh had a disappointing match and scored just two points.

Goyat got Haryana off to a flying start as he scored three points in the first minute to give them a 3-1 lead. Pawan Kadian made a successful raid in the third minute as Dabang Delhi KC trailed 2-4. Steelers’ defence did a fine job on Delhi raiders as they led for the majority of the first half.

Naveen scored with a two-point raid in the 16th minute as Dabang Delhi avoided an all out. Delhi forced a super tackle in the 17th minute, levelling the game at 13-13. Another super tackle by Dabang Delhi in the 20th minute gave them the lead for the first time in the match. At the end of the first half, Dabang Delhi led 16-14.

Dabang Delhi forced another super tackle at the start of the second half and led 19-15 after 25 minutes. Steelers responded with a super tackle of their own as they cut the lead to two points.

Kandola came up with a brilliant super raid in the 28th minute and Steelers inflicted an all out to lead 23-20. With less than 10 minutes to go, the match was evenly poised as Steelers had a two-point advantage. Kandola made another super raid in the 32nd minute to put his side ahead 28-22.

The home side led 30-25 with less than five minutes to go. Chandran Ranjit scored with a crucial two-point raid but Haryana Steelers kept their nerve in the last two minutes of the match and recorded a much-needed victory.