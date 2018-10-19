Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang Punia will lead India’s 30-member contingent at the World Wrestling Championship starting in Budapest on Saturday.

Bajrang, who won a bronze medal at the 2013 World Championship, has improved a lot in the last the five years in the 65kg category.

Considering the ease with which he won gold at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, Bajrang will be among the favourites to win a medal. Bajrang, the only Indian to be seeded at the championship, will compete on the second day of the championship on Sunday.

With Russia’s Illya Bekbulatov (a silver medal winner at the 2018 European championship) pulling out, Turkey’s top seed Selahattin Kilicsallayan would be the one to watch out for in the 65kg category.

“We have had very good training sessions since the past couple of weeks followed by quality sparring. We also had the chance to take a good look at the opponent wrestlers and I am confident that we will not fall short on the mat,” said Bajrang.

Vinesh Phogat would have been another strong medal contender in the women’s 50kg caegory but an elbow injury ruled her out. Her cousin, Ritu, will look to spring a surprise. Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik is desperate to win a medal, too. She failed to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

“We have been sparring regularly and the mood in the squad is really great and positive. The sparring with wrestlers from other countries have also helped us and we are ready for the challenges but we will put up our best efforts saved for the bouts,” said Sakshi.

The bouts will begin on Saturday in four men’s freestyle categories and the most prominent Indian wrestler to take the mat would be Jitender, who was drafted in the 74kg category after Sushil Kumar withdrew from the event.

Sonba Tanaji Gongane (61kg)m Pawan Kumar (86kg) and Sumit (125kg) will be in action as well.

“All the boys have put in that extra bit. The acclimatization and arriving here in advance have helped the wrestlers to not only helped to adjust but the optimized training sessions have ensured our grapplers are in all in good shape. We have prepared well and are confident we can create history at this Championships,” said freestyle coach Jagmander Singh.

Sushil Kumar remains India’s only gold medallist at the World Championships. India has so far managed to win only seven medals in the event.

World Championship Squad

Men’s Freestyle: Sandeep Tomar (57kg); Sonba (61kg); Bajrang Punia (65kg); Pankaj Rana (70kg); Jitender (74kg); Sachin Rathi (79kg); Pawan (86kg); Deepak Raana (92kg); Mosam Khatri (97kg); Sumit(125kg).

Women’s Freestyle: Ritu Phogat (50 kg); Pinki (53 kg); Seema (55 kg); Pooja Dhanda (57 kg); Sangeeta (59kg); Sakshi Malik (62kg); Ritu (65kg); Navjot Kaur (68kg); Rajni (72kg); Kiran (76kg).

Men’s Greco-Roman: Vijay (55kg); Gyanender (60kg); Gaurav Sharma (63kg); Manish (67kg); Kuldeep Malik (72kg); Gurpreet Singh (77kg); Manjeet (82kg); Harpreet(87kg); Hardeep (97kg); Naveen (130kg).