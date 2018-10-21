Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday backed struggling Mahendra Singh Dhoni to do well in the World Cup and said the ongoing series against West Indies would be crucial for the veteran stumper who’s looking forward to next year’s showpiece event.

Dhoni is struggling with his batting and his scores have dwindled in the last few years.

Starting with the five-match ODI series against West Indies here, India have 18-odd matches left for the World Cup.

“I don’t know what combination they are thinking at. But I’m sure he (Dhoni) will do well in the World Cup. It’s (against West Indies) big series for him,” said Ganguly at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

In the Asia Cup, Dhoni batted four times, scoring 77 runs with an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 62.09.

Overall in 2018, he has batted 10 times in 15 matches, for an average of 28.12 and a strike rate of 67.36.

Dhoni has an unimpressive record in the seaming conditions of England. In 20 ODIs there, he averages 38.06 and hasn’t scored a hundred.

“His overall record is very good,” Ganguly pointed out.

“It all depends how the players perform going ahead to the World Cup. It’s about scoring runs. That’s why Pant has been given a chance,” he added.

All 10 teams will play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals in the next year’s World Cup beginning with England versus South Africa at the Oval on May 30.

“India are a good ODI side. This World Cup will be worth watching. All teams play all and the best four go. It will be a competitive one,” Ganguly said.