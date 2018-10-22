Indian Navy (Mumbai) will take on Central Secretariat (Delhi) in the final of the 14th PMC Bank-All India Guru Tegh Bahadur hockey tournament on Tuesday.

In the semi-finals, Navy overcame Air India 9-8 via the penalty shootout after the two sides finished on level terms 5-5 at the end of 70 minutes’play.

Later, Central Secretariat rallied from a two-goal first-half deficit to edge past Central Railway 4-3 at the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium.

Goalkeeper B Sanjay and drag-flick specialist Jugraj Singh played stellar roles in steering the sailors past Air India in the first of the two semi-final contests.

Both Navy and the young Air India outfits dished out an eye-pleasing brand of attacking hockey that ended in stalemate.

In the crucial penalty shoot-out, Navy goalkeeper Sanjay made two vital saves as he foiled the attempts from Rajkumar Pal and skipper VS Vinaya to give the sailors the advantage.

Rajat Sharma, then, beat Air India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh from the final attempt to seal the sailors’ victory.

Earlier, Jugraj had a successful outing as he scored from four of the five penalty corners they earned. Ajinkya Jadhav got the other goal for the sailors in regular time.

For Air India, junior international Raheel Mohd scored two goals. Sharda Nand Tiwari, Joginder Singh and Arjun Sharma also scored a goal each.