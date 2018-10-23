Continuing his good form, Prajnesh Gunneswaran made a winning start at the Liuzhou Challenger tournament in China. But his countrymen, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal, lost in the first round.

Prajnesh, who was the runner-up at the Ningbo Challenger last week, downed Frenchman Johan Tatlot 6-4, 7-5 in his opening round of the USD 50,000 hard court event.

The seventh seed Indian will now take on Egypt’s Mohammed Safwat for a place in the quarter-finals. Prajnesh has beaten Safwat thrice this season.

Meanwhile, Ramkumar, who has been struggling after his breakthrough performance at the Hall of Fame Open, where he reached the final for the first time in an ATP250 event, lost his opening round to Spanish qualifier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-7(3), 3-6.

Qualifier Nagal lost his first round 2-6, 3-6 to Japanese eighth seed Tatsuma Ito.

In the doubles, Arjun Kadhe and Yaraslav Shyla moved to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Liam Broady and Duckhee Lee.

Meanwhile, at the Basel indoors, India’s top doubles player Rohan Bopanna and his partner Marcel Granollers eased past Spanish duo of Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and David Marrero 6-1, 6-4.