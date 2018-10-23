Hanuma Vihari and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem helped India B beat India A by 43 runs in their Deodhar Trophy opener in New Delhi on Tuesday. India A captain Dinesh Karthik’s knock of 99 went in vain.

Vihari made an unbeaten 87 off 95 balls and shared a 99-run stand for the fourth wicket with Manoj Tiwary (52 off 58) to guide India B to 261 for eight after opting to bat.

Later, Nadeem, who opened the bowling, picked up three crucial wickets including that of Karthik (99 off 114) to tilt the game in his team’s favour. Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin (54 off 76) shared a 123-run sixth wicket stand that kept India A in the game till the 44th over.

Nadeem ended with figures of three for 32 in 10 overs and got good support from leg-spinner Mayank Markande (4/48) and lead pacer Varun Aaron (2/45).

Chasing 262 in the good batting conditions, India A were dealt a double blow with Nadeem trapping Prithvi Shaw and Karun Nair off consecutive balls in the third over.

Shaw’s opening partner Anmolpreet Singh made a promising start but threw it away by pulling one straight to the square leg fielder off Deepak Chahar.

Aaron, who was occasionally wayward, removed Ankeet Bawne and Krunal Pandya, leaving India A at a precarious 87 for five in the 20th over.

Skipper Karthik was running out of batting partners. But he finally found an able ally in Ashwin.

Needing 53 off the last 48 balls and two set batsmen in the middle, India A were favourites. However, Tamil Nadu teammates Karthik and Ashwin fell in the space of 10 balls to turn the match in India B’s favour.

Ashwin was stumped off Markande while Karthik, struggling with cramps, was caught and bowled by Nadeem.

Earlier, India B’s Mayank Agarwal (46 off 47) and captain Shreyas Iyer (41 off 47) played a flurry of delightful strokes to give their team a good start. India B looked set for a 300-plus total. However, they both departed in quick succession and the onus to take the innings forward was on Vihari and Tiwary.

From 95 for three, they batted sensibly to share a 99-run stand, which ended after a terrible mix up, leading to Tiwary’s run out following a well made half-century.

From there on, India B never got a move on and ended up well shot of the 300-run mark.