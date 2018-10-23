Indian Navy rallied pipped Central Secretariat of Delhi 2-1 to win the 14th PMC Bank-All India Guru Tegh Bahadur hockey tournament on Tuesday.

Central Secretariat opened the scoring through Jayesh Jadhav’s 29th-minute goal in the final played at the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium.

But a determined Navy converted two penalty corners through Suman Kindo (37th minute) and Jugraj Singh (55th minute) to turn the tables on the Delhi side and emerge victorious.

It was the sailors’ maiden all-India title in Mumbai. They also avenged their 1-5 loss to the Delhi outfit in the group phase.

The match witnessed a mediocre opening session. Both teams lacked creativity and there were few goal-scoring opportunities.

However, towards the end of the first half, Jadhav launched into a run, cut into the striking circle and beat Navy goalkeeper B Sanjay with an angular hit to put Secretariat in front.

The Navymen fought back and forced two short corners in quick succession. But they weren’t able to convert them. Secretariat went into the break with a slender 1-0 advantage.

After switching ends, the Navy earned their third penalty corner, which Kindo converted.

Jugraj, then, converted Navy’s fourth penalty corner to help them clinch the title.