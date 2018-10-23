India’s top two singles players, Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan, will miss the USD 150,000 Bengaluru Open.

Yuki, surprisingly, has preferred a smaller (USD 50,000) Challenger tournament in Kobe, Japan in the same week while Ramkumar has to attend a mandatory ATP educative programme in London, which talks about several issues including anti-doping.

“I like playing in Japan,” replied Yuki when asked about his choice.

With both of them missing, in-form Prajnesh Gunneswaran will be India’s biggest hope of the tournament, scheduled to be held at KSLTA from November 12 to 17.

Defending champion Sumit Nagal, who has been struggling for form, will have to to come through qualifiers.

However, there will be top-100 players such as Radu Albot (89) from Moldova and Russian Evgeny Donskoy (99) apart from others ranked between 100-150. The cut-off for direct entry is 244.

The main draw of 32 comprises 22 players who get a direct entry, four wild cards and four qualifiers.

One of the wild card would be given to the winner of the ongoing Bengaluru Open wild card event – an AITA tournament.