Top Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round of the French Open with straight-game wins but it was curtains for Sameer Verma at the $750,000 BWF event in Paris on Wednesday.

Saina, who finished runner-up at the Denmark Open last week, outclassed Japan’s Saena Kawakami 21-11, 21-11 in the women’s singles, while defending champion Srikanth beat Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-19, 21-13 in the men’s singles match in the opening round of the World Tour Super 750 event.

World No. 10 Saina will face either 2017 world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan or Spain’s Beatriz Corrales next. Fifth seeded Srikanth will meet Korean Lee Dong Keun.

Sameer, who had reached the quarterfinals last week, went down fighting 21-16, 17-21, 15-21 to Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in a match that lasted a little over an hour.

The men’s doubles pairing of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy defeated the Korean duo of Min Hyuk Kang and Kim Won Ho 21-18, 21-17. They will square off against either Chinese third seeds Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan or Danish combination of Mathias Boe and Carsten Morgensen.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa went down narrowly 22-24, 21-18, 19-21 to the Adcocks from England, Chris and Gabrielle.

Top seeded Chinese mixed doubles pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqjong ended the campaign of Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg with a 21-5, 21-10 win.