Sourav Kothari ousted local challenger Martin Goodwill with clinical play to storm into the semifinals of the WBL World Billiards Championship in Leeds on Thursday.

He won 933-551 and in the process notched up a big break of 378 points. Apart from this, he had breaks of 210, 98, 53 and 52.

Kothari remains as the only Indian in fray for the coveted World title.

He will meet the former World champion David Causier of England in the semifinals.

The other semifinals will be played between Rob Hall of England and Peter Gilchrist of Singapore.

Earlier in the competition, Kothari defeated Paul McGowan of Scotland 653-163 in the round of 32 and comfortably got past Ryan Mears of England 532-375 in the pre-quarters with fine runs of 110,169 and 97.