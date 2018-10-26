Fourth seed Siddhant Banthia was the lone Indian left in the singles draw of the 2nd HCL Asian B1 Junior Tennis Championship in Pune on Thursday after he got the better of compatriot Dev Javia 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 to reach the semi-finals.

He will now take on top seed Dostanbek Tashbulatov of Kazakstan on Friday for a place in the finals. The Kazakh boy was given a fright by his sixth-seeded Indian rival Sacchitt Sharrma before prevailing 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in another quarter final tie at the Deccan Gymkhana courts.

Two other Indians fell by the wayside in quarter final contests against overseas players. Third seed Seon Yong Han of Korea subdued Indian opponent Mann Shah 6-0, 6-4 in 70 minutes to earn a face-off in the semis against second seed Sergey Fomin of Uzbekistan who powered past number 5 seed Megh Bhargav Patel of India 6-2, 6-1.

In girls’ singles category, top seed Hong Yi Cody Wong of Hong Kong, third seed Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand, number 4 Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia and eighth seed Mai Napatt Nirundorn of Thailand reached the last four.

Results:

Boys singles (Quarterfinals): 1-Dostanbek Tashbulatov (Kaz) bt 6-Sacchitt Sharrma (Ind) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; 4-Siddhant Banthia (Ind) bt Dev Javia (Ind) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5; 3-Seon Yong Han (Kor) bt 7-Mann Shah (Ind) 6-0, 6-4; 2-Sergey Fomin (Uzb) bt 5 -Megh Bhargav Patel (Ind) 6-2, 6-1.

Girls singles (Quarterfinals): 1-Hong Yi Cody Wong (Hkg) bt 5-Mana Kawamura (Jpn) 6-0, 2-6, 7-5; 3-Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) bt 6-Funa Kozaki (Jpn) 6-4, 7-5; 4-Priska Madelyn Nugroho (Ina) bt 7-Jiaqi Wang (Chn) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; 8-Mai Napatt Nirundorn (Tha) bt Yasmina Karimjanova (Uzb) 6-4, 7-6(7/4).

Boys doubles (Semifinals): 3-Christian Didier Chin (Mas)/Sergey Fomin (Uzb) bt 1-Siddhant Banthia (Ind)/Megh Bhargav Patel (Ind) 6-3, 6-4; Dev Javia (Ind)/ Mann Shah (Ind) bt 2-Seon Yong Han (Kor)/Thantub Suksumrarn (Tha) 6-1, 6-2.

Girls doubles (Semifinals): Saki Imamura (Jpn)/Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt 3- Mana Kawamura (Jpn)/Funa Kozaki (Jpn) 6-4, 7-5; 1-Himari Sato (Jpn)/ Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) bt 4-Priska Madelyn Nugroho (Ina)/Jiaqi Wang (Chn) 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.