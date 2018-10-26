India A completed a 3-0 clean sweep against their Australian counterparts with a 37-run win in the third and the final T20 in Mumbai Friday.

Electing to bat, India A put on a healthy 154/8 on the board in their alloted 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top scoring with 41 off 27 balls. While Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with a notable 38, other batters failed to make an impact.

The Indian bowlers then bundled out the Aussies for 117 in 19.2 overs to record a clean sweep. Poonam Yadav (3-23) Pooja Vastrakar (2-21) and Anuja Patil (2-26) shared seven wickets among themselves.

India had fielded a full strength national squad for the three match series as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the overall result would have made pleased the team management.