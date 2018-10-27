Bengal Warriors registered their third win in a row in Pro Kabaddi League, defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-28, here on Saturday.

It was third straight defeat for Jaipur. Deepak Niwas Hooda got a running hand touch on Mahesh Goud in the second minute to initiate the points for the match as both teams started with empty raids.

Goud made a great comeback with a Super Raid in the seventh minute. He made a useful review as he was initially given out by the referees only to be overturned into three touch points and a bonus point.

Jaipur tried to make a comeback from this with some raids like the one by Ajinkya Pawar with a great running hand touch on the captain Surjeet Singh which led to Bengal being reduced to 3 men on the court by half time as the score read 18-13 in favour of Bengal Warriors.

The second half started with many empty raids as Anup Kumar tried to force Bengal Warriors into raiding in do-or-die raids and were successful in it as they got Jang Kun Lee in the 23rd minute to reduce the gap to 18-14.

But the next raid saw Vijin and Adarsh make a great Super Tackle on Deepak Niwas Hooda. The game went completely out of Jaipur’s hands with Maninder Singh making a super raid, taking Anup Kumar, Sunil and Sandeep Dhull out of the court with a bonus to make it 25-14.

Mohit Chhillar tried to make something out of nothing with his Super Tackle on Maninder Singh with his double ankle hold. This did not help them much as they conceded another all out in the 32nd minute with Ran Singh making a great block on Ajit Singh.