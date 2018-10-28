Indian golfer Khalin Joshi clinched his first Asian Tour title, claiming the Panasonic Open India at the Delhi Golf Club on Sunday.

Overnight joint leader Joshi carded four under 68 on the final day to win the title by one stroke with a four day aggregate of 17-under.

Bangladesh’s Siddikur Rahman finished second best after finishing with a par on the 18th even as Joshi birdied the final hole.

Joshi thus became the seventh Indian to win the Panasonic Open India in the last eight editions of the tournament.

“I have no words. Huge monkey off my back. Last few holes were tricky for me. I am really relieved and happy to win. I made some poor decisions. Starting with two bogeys but I remained patient and it was rewarded,” Joshi said.

“The bride on the eighth gave me confidence and kept playing aggressive and it paid off, “ he added.