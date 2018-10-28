Defending champions Minerva Punjab kicked off their campaign by playing out a goal-less draw with Churchill Brothers in the I-League in Panchkula on Sunday.

The two sides split points at the end of 90 minutes, in a match characterised by many missed chances, as both teams failed to break the deadlock at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Minerva chose to go in with an attacking formation with Nigerian Philip Njoku and Souvik Das as wing backs in front of a three-man defence led by Ivorian Lancine Toure. Akash Sangwan and Nongdamba Naorem, also their under-22 starter of the day, were played as attacking left and right wingers. William Opoku and Manandeep Singh were the target men upfront.

Churchill’s new coach for the season, Romanian Petre Gigiu opted for a more conservative 4-4-2 formation with Willis Plaza and Dawda Cessay upfront with a four-man midfield led by Khalid Aucho and Richard Costa at its heart.

Lamgoulen Hangshing was their under-22 pick in midfield and the youngster impressed in the game with his technique and vision before he was replaced early in the second half. James Kithan was preferred in goal and the four-man backline was led by the likes of Hussein Eldor and Mohanraj.

The Goan side had the better of the exchanges in the first half, led by good performances by Dawda Cessay in particular who was the most enterprising, as well as Aucho and Hangshing in midfield. Lancine Toure also pulled off a good block to deny Churchill an opener midway through the first half.

The visitors dominated the opening period and had more chances to score than the hosts but lacked incision in the final third.

In the 90th minute, substitute Uttam Rai had a golden chance to win it for the away side but his volley went straight at the keeper Bhaskar Roy.