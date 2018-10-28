Raegan Albuquerque defeated second seed Marwan Abdelwahab of Egypt 11-7, 14-12, 7-11, 11-3, 14-12 to enter the junior boys singles final of the Egypt Junior and Cadet Open at Sharm El Sheikh on Sunday.

In the final, the fourth-seed Indian will take on unseeded Shixian Ding of China, who earlier in the quarter-finals packed off top-seeded Egyptian Youssef Abdel-Aziz, before ousting Sweden’s Oskar Danielsson 4-2.

In a semi-final dominated by the Indian, Raegan attacked really well from the beginning to surprise his Egyptian rival. But the local boy did well to keep abreast of Raegan in the second and was within reach of levelling the score but the Indian won on the third game point to go 2-0 up.

The struggling Egyptian took the third game but could not add to the pressure of the Indian who won the fourth rather easily.

In the fifth game, Marwan fought back well and kept close to the Indian before Raegan wrapped up the match, taking the game on his second match point.

Earlier, in the mini cadet boys section, Vishal Rajveer Shah made it a one-sided affair in the semi-finals against Elias Sjogren of Sweden, winning the singles match 12-10, 11-2, 11-7 to enter the final.

He will meet Badr Mosrafa of Egypt in the final, who beat compatriot Moamen Salaheldin 3-2 in the second semi-final.