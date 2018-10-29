India advanced into the semi-finals of the SAFF U-15 Championship when they blanked Bhutan 4-0 in their last group league match on Monday.

Shubho Paul scored a brace while Subba Kushang and Xalxo Aman struck one apiece. India led 1-0 at half time.

The Indians were off to a great start with the first goal coming as early as the 4th minute when Shubho converted from the spot placing it to the right of rival goalkeeper Gyeltshen Dorji.

The Indian boys stayed patient while the rivals managed to sneak into the visiting box on a couple of occasions, especially immediately after resumption.

Their perseverance soon paid dividends as the second goal came in the 66th minute, thanks to a show of individual brilliance.

Receiving a loose ball in his own half, the irrepressible Subba ran past the entire rival defence, dribbled past three, entered the box and placed into the far corner.

The third goal came in the 83rd minute as Shubho completed his brace. It was a build-up which started in India’s half and after some casual exchanges, Shubho followed up a vicious long ball, sped past all and put it in.

Aman completed the rout in the 89th minute when he tapped into an empty net after the rival goalkeeper had misread a Harsh Patre free-kick.