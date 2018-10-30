Avenging the Asian Games defeat, Saurav Ghosal beat Hong Kong’s Leo Au in straight games to enter the third round of the Qatar Classic, a PSA World tour platinum event, in Doha on Tuesday.

Ghosal, who had a bye in the first round, defeated Leo Au 11-2, 11-3, 11-5 and will face second seed Ali Farag of Egypt in the third round.

In August, at the Asian Games in Jakarta, the Hong Kong player had beaten the Indian in the semi-final.

Interestingly, Ghosal also has a score to settle with Farag in the next round. Four years ago, in what was their first and only meeting earlier, the Egyptian, who had come in as a qualifier, had spoilt the top seed Indian’s party in the first round of the CCI International in Mumbai.