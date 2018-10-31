Nineteen-time world champion Pankaj Advani, on Wednesday, won the second leg of the Asian Snooker Tour in Jinan, China.

Advani, ahead of the world championships, outclassed China’s Ju Reti 6-1 in the final and become the first Indian to win an Asian Snooker Tour event.

The IBSF World Billiards and Snooker Championships is less than a fortnight away and the Indian star cueist is the defending champion in both sports.

The new 10-red format of the Tour was well-received by all players and there were some fine performances throughout the second leg.

But Advani was a class apart. After dropping two frames each in a league match and in the last-16 knockout ties, every other match saw Advani concede just one frame or none. The final was no different.

After winning the first two frames, Reti showed minor signs of a comeback by clinching the third.

After going 2-0 up with the help of a 40 break in the second, Reti’s solitary break in the final was a 60 that aided his scoreline from being a complete whitewash.

Advani added to his opponent’s misery by compiling breaks of 49, 51 and then a complete clearance from start to finish in the last frame. He signed off from the championship with a flawless 94 to bring home the Tour trophy.

The 33-year-old from Pune will now have to immediately switch to Billiards as Myanmar hosts the prestigious world championships from November 12 to 27.

Result

Final: Pankaj Advani (India) defeated Ju Reti (China) 6-1. 48-35, 67(40)-23, 24-69(60), 63-33, 100(49,51)-0, 47-19, 94(94)-0.