India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan was knocked out of the singles event of the Shenzhen Challenger tournament in China but advanced to the men’s doubles quarter-finals with compatriot Saketh Myneni on Wednesday.

In his first-ever match against Egypt’s Mohamed Sawat (ranked 202), the Indian, ranked 121, lost 6-7(3), 4-6.

Ramkumar’s defeat in the second round means that qualifier Sasi Kumar Mukund is the only Indian left in the singles draw. He will play against eighth seed Canadian Filip Peliwo on Thursday.

Ramkumar and Myneni advanced to the last-eight in doubles with a 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 win over third seeds Mao-Xin Gong and Ze Zhang.

Also winning their opening round were top seeded Indians Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N Sriram Balaji, who defeated Safwat and Aleksandr Nedovysov 7-5, 2-6, 10-7.

At the Rolex Masters in Paris, India’s Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin defeated Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop 7-6(3) 5-7 10-5 to progress to the second round.