Keen to build on a reasonably successful season, India’s young men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Reddy aims to reach a major final and break into the top-15 next year.

Chirag and Satwik have emerged as India’s best-ranked men’s doubles pair this year, wherein they claimed a maiden silver medal at Commonwealth Games, clinched the Hyderabad Open Super 100 title and made the semi-finals of a Super 300 and 750 event.

READ: After a long gruelling season, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj finally have a plan B

“It has been a great year for us. We reached the targets we had set for ourself and we hope to replicate the same form in the next year,” said Chirag.

“We played semis at Indonesia Open and French Open last week, had decent outing at All England, followed by CWG where we won a silver. The World Championship and Asian Games were also decent.”

“We also won a super 100 title at Hyderabad, which was one of our targets. So, next year, we want to play a final of a major tournament and win, at least, a super 300 tournament,” he added.

Chirag, 21, and Satwik, 18, also achieved a career-best team ranking of 18 in the world this April.

“We have been playing well and our personal target is to enter top-15 next year. If we can continue to make the quarters and semi-finals, we can do it,” said Chirag, who along with his partner, is currently ranked 25th.