Rituparna Das was the lone Indian surviving at the Macau Open World Tour Super 300 tournament, progressing to the pre-quarterfinal of the women’s singles in Macau City on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who had clinched the Polish International and reached the finals of Belgian International this year, defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chiang Ying Li 21-13 21-7 to set up a clash with Chinese fifth seed Han Yue.

It was curtains for other Indian shuttlers, as former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt and youngsters such as Mithun Manjunath and Shreyansh Jaiswal bowed out.

While Gurusaidutt went down fighting 21-13 14-21 16-21 to Thailand’s Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, Indonesia’s Firman Abdul Kholik ended Mithun’s campaign with a 21-12 21-15 win.

Shreyansh too was no match for Lu Guangzu of China, while Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka retired midway through the second game against Japan’s second seed Minatsu Mitani after the score read 12-21 8-16.

India’s Tarun Kona and Malaysia’s Lim Khim Wah also went out after losing 12-21 15-21 to top seeds Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei.