An eventful season, where he has already played 28 weeks, has left Shubhankar Sharma a bit tired but the young Indian golfer says he can’t complain since he has gained experience.

Shubhankar is now gearing up to tee up on his sixth successive week on a golf course at the USD seven Million Turkish Airlines Open from Thursday.

After five weeks in Asia, two of them in Taiwan and one each in Malaysia (CIMB Classic), South Korea (CJ Cup) and China (WGC-HSBC) he is now set for another three weeks on the European Tour’s Final series on the Race to Dubai.

He has already played 28 weeks out of 43 so far and has at last 4-5 more left, so that number of 33-34 would make him one of the busiest players in the world.

“After these three (including South Africa and Dubai) events, there is Hong Kong and Mauritius making it 10 in a row. Yes, I am tired but this has been an unique year. I have gotten into PGA and big events in Europe, so a lot happened quickly. Sure I have never played as much, but it will get better next year as I will plan for the whole year as such,” Shubhankar said.

“I have gained so much experience. Of the 28 events so far, only four - Maybank, Hero Indian Open and the two events on Taiwan came on courses I had played before. The rest 24, including this beautiful one for Turkish Airlines Open, have been new. So, when I come back to these later, I would know them.”

Assessing his performances this season, he said it has “not been outstanding” apart from the wins. He had three top-10 finishes – Mexico, Indian Open and CIMB.

“This year, as I said, was one of learning. I made some adjustments in swing especially when some small things creeped in, which is normal. All these is the experience I have gained and I have now stopped thinking about results and am not putting pressure on myself.”

Sharma is leading the Asian Tour by just over USD 130,000 but with USD 2 million Hong Kong Open, the USD 1.23 million Mauritius Open, South African Open and the USD 750,000 Indonesia Open still left, some one could still chase down Sharma.

So, doubtless he will play some more in Asian.

Sharma could have been better off and maybe even sealed his Asian Tour Order of Merit with a couple of birdies more at CIMB on the back nine.

“I know that but at that time I was chasing for the title. It alright. I have learnt from all those situations.”

Sharma has been drawn to play with Andrea Pavan and Jorge Campillo.

Top draws defending champion and Olympic gold medallist, Justin Rose and last year’s Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood and Ryder Cup star, Thorbjorn Olesen will tee off in the marquee group.

The group ahead of them will include Asia’s top bet Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Hero Indian Open winner Matt Wallace and Thomas Pieters.