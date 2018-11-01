Off-spinner Ashley Nurse has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, weakening further a West Indies outfit that struggled through the tour.

Nurse, 29, picked up a niggle in his shoulder in the previous match in Mumbai and looked in discomfort, rendering him unavailable for the fifth and final ODI against India.

“He (Nurse) is ruled out for the entire tour. I wish him well. Hopefully, he can recover quickly for the next tour,” West Indies skipper Jason Holder said at the toss.

Nurse was seen using an arm-pouch to rest his shoulder on the team’s arrival in the city for the last series’ game.

After experiencing pain in the fourth game, Nurse was off the field for a while, only to come back and bowl a few more overs with great discomfort.

India lead the ODI series 2-1.

The two sides next clash in a T20I series, starting in Kolkata on Sunday.