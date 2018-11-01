Virat Kohli recently broke his idol Sachin Tendulkar’s record in becoming the quickest to make 10,000 ODI runs. The Indian skipper took just 205 innings to complete the milestone as compared to Tendulkar, who scored his 10,000th run in his 259th ODI innings.

Kohli is also just 11 short of Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds. On Thursday, the former Indian batting legend called Kohli “one of the leading players of all time.”

“Coming to Virat’s development as a player, I think he has developed immensely,” he said. “And I always saw that spark in him. I always felt that he is going to be one of the leading players in the world, not just of this generation, but one of the leading players of all time.”

“And then it is again about opinions. But if one has to go into comparisons, then I don’t want to get into that. There were different bowlers who played in 60s, 70s, 80s, and possibly in my time and what they are playing today,” he said.

Sachin was speaking after the first India camp of the Tendulkar Middelsex Global Academy began at the DY Patil Stadium. His childhood friend and former India batsman Vinod Kambli also mentored the kids.

“I think first of all, like how Virat has said and I have been saying for 24 years that I have played. I have never believed in comparison. Each generation if you take from the time cricket was played from day one to now, the change has been constant.”

“Then each generation played differently, there were different rules, there were different restrictions, there were different surfaces, there were different balls also at times. So lot of things, boundary lines if you see earlier, I have played where the ball had to hit the concrete in Australia, things have changed over the years. I personally don’t feel one should be comparing different generations,” he said.

‘Australia tour will be a good exposure for Shaw’

Tendulkar praised teenage prodigy Prithvi Shaw, calling the right-handed batsman a fast-leaner.

Shaw made a hundred in his Test debut against the West Indies in Rajkot.

“I feel with the age Prithvi is only going to get better and better. So Prithvi is someone who will continue to perform well. Yes, the Australian trip is gonna be a good exposure to him. And whatever I have seen, he is fast-learner.”

“I think he (Shaw) has performed well in all formats. So, if you are not suited for all formats you can’t perform well,” said Tendulkar when asked whether he would like to see Shaw in ODIs.

‘India have a great opportunity in Australia’

Tendulkar felt that India have a great opportunity to win a historic Test series Down Under. Australia look a depleted side without their key players Steve Smith and David Warner, who are still serving their suspensions for their involvement in the ball-tampering saga.

“I think we have a huge opportunity in Australia.The Australian team does not look the same Australian side that it used to be and with Smith and Warner not there, this is a great opportunity to go out and do something special,” Tendulkar said.

‘Impressed with Khaleel; Bumrah’s presence is key’

Tendulkar also praised rookie left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who picked up a three-wicket haul in the fourth ODI against West Indies in Mumbai.

“Khaleel has been good. He was part of the Mumbai Indians, so I have seen a bit of his bowling sometime ago and recently I saw him on television. From whatever I have seen, he looked good,” said Tendulkar.

Asked about the Indian pace bowling attack, Tendulkar noted, “Good for us if there is competition is heating up, why not? Whenever bench strength is also strong, in case there are some injuries at the last moment, you know that someone sitting out is fully geared up and ready to go out and deliver. I think we are in that position at this stage.”

“Yes, there is always room for improvement. They want to get better each time they get out on the field. In particular, (Jasprit) Bumrah’s presence is going to be important,”