Patna Pirates pipped Bengal Warriors 29-27 to end their losing streak at home in the in the Pro Kabaddi League here Thursday.

Both teams struggled to score raid points. Jaideep fetched five crucial tackle points on Bengal’s raiders.

Ran Singh scored seven raid points in 10 attempts. Deepak Narwal did some damage in the end to take Patna Pirates to the victory with seven raid points. Jaideep is the best defender of the season so far.

Patna Pirates started the match without their star raider Pardeep Narwal, who’s nursing a wrist injury. Bengal Warriors started without Maninder Singh.

The absence of Narwal impacted Patna Pirates as they started to trail by four points by the third minute.

Patna’s dismal start was overturned by Tushar Patil, who came in as a substitute in the fifth minute for a do-or-die raid.

Bengal lost Mahesh Goud and Jang Kun Lee to Patna’s defence. And, Ran Singh took the raid in his hands.

He stole two bonus points from under the nose of Patna’s defense before he got out to a strong thigh hold by Vijay in the 12th minute to concede an All Out for Bengal Warriors, making it it 9-7.

Both teams, then, worked on getting the raiders through their defenses as they used Do-Or-Die raids. The half ended with Patna Pirates leading Bengal Warriors by 15-12.

Bengal Warriors reduced the gap to a point in the 25th minute as Jang Kun Lee did a back kick to make it 16-15. Patna Pirates increased the lead to four points as Manjeet got Mahesh Goud with an ankle hold while Jaideep made a dash from behind Goud’s back to make it 19-15.

Patna was able to hold on to the lead thereafter.